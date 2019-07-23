23 July 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five-Year Sponsorship Boost for Lions

Cape Town — The Lions on Tuesday announced a contract extension with Emirates , their sponsors during Super Rugby .

Emirates has sponsored the Lions in Super Rugby since 2015 and the new deal runs for the next five years until 2024.

The sponsor's branding will continue to be displayed on the Lions' match and training kits and on all marketing collateral.

Rudolf Straeuli , the Lions' CEO, commented: "Our partnership with Emirates has grown the Lions brand internationally and locally. We are proud to be associated with such a powerful partner and the five-year extension will enable us to grow further as a franchise, enjoying additional stability and excellence."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

