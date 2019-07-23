23 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mzamba Police Are Investigating a Murder and Inquest Case

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Eastern Cape

EASTERN CAPE - Police in Mzamba are investigating a murder and an inquest case that occurred in Msomi Locality in Mbizana between Monday 21 July at about 18:00 and Tuesday 22 July 2019 at about 19:00.

It is alleged that a 32-year-old deceased male was a caretaker at a local homestead and he was last seen with his 20-year-old girlfriend on Monday, 21 July 2019 at about 18:00, and they were both never seen the previous day. Efforts were made to contact them on their cell phones, but they both didn't respond to the calls made. The girlfriend's relative went to check where the boyfriend stayed, and on her arrival she found the deceased (girlfriend) lying in a pool of blood, dead and the boyfriend hanging with a rope around his neck tied from the roof in the house/room where he stayed.

When the police arrived on the scene, they found that the girl was murdered & she (deceased) had her throat slit and there was a sharp knife / big dagger next to the body.

The motive behind the killings is unknown at this stage & the police are investigating the case and anyone with information should contact Mzamba Police on 0393058063.

South Africa

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

