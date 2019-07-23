23 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Former Hawks Employee Arrested for Alleged Sick-Note Fraud

Northern Cape — The Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation Unit has subpoenaed a 27-year-old former Hawks' administrator for fraud yesterday.

It is alleged that in September 2018, the suspect who was employed as an Administrative Clerk attached to Serious Corruption Unit, tendered a fraudulent medical certificate to Human Resources section to account for absenteeism after she had been on sick leave.

The Human Resource section personnel officer who was capturing the sick leave identified some discrepancies on the medical certificate and immediately informed her Immediate Commander, who initiated internal disciplinary action.

The administrator handed in a resignation letter on the 22nd October 2018, after she was informed of the departmental disciplinary procedure. She is now scheduled to face a fraud charge at the Kimberly Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the 7th August 2019.

