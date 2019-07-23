South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Welcomes 12 Year Imprisonment Sentence

press release

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, welcomed 12 year imprisonment sentences handed down by the Klerksdorp Regional Court to Jerry Kgopane (45) and Johannes Dludlu (46) last week. The sentencing came after the pair were arrested on Wednesday, 7 December 2016, in connection with the theft of copper cable.

Jerry Kgopane and Johannes Dludlu were arrested next to the Klerksdorp Air field for possession of catenary and contact wire worth R167.634 00, after it was reported missing on the railway line, near Matlosana Mall. According to information received, the railway line was also damaged during the commission of this crime. They were charged and found guilty in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act, 18 of 2015, and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each and furthermore also declared unfit to possess firearms.

The Provincial Commissioner applauded Klerksdorp Detectives and other role players for their dedication in making sure that the accused were brought to books. She said that this conviction will send a strong message to the perpetrators. Furthermore she said that damaging of essential infrastructure, such as public roads, buildings, railway lines, communication networks and electrical power plantations have a severe negative impact on the daily activities of life occurrences and service delivery.