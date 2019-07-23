23 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Vehicle Dealership Alleged Fraudster in the Dock

Limpopo — A 23 year-old suspect is expected to appear at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court today following his arrest for alleged fraud by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigating unit on Monday, the 22 July 2019.

It is alleged that on the 03 April 2019 the suspect allegedly bought a vehicle worth R300 000, from one of the local dealerships in Polokwane using a fraudulent pay slip and bank statement.

The suspect was traced and arrested at a Kwaggafontein Court, in Mpumalanga where he was appearing for another case. The stolen motor vehicle has also been recovered.

