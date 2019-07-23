Mozambique: Fund for Industry Ready By December

Maputo — The special fund for reviving Mozambican industry should be ready by December, according to Tomas Matola, chairperson of the National Investment Bank (BNI), cited by the independent daily "O Pais".

The initiative was launched about eight months ago, under a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the BNI, and the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA).

Matola revealed on Monday that setting up the fund is at a very advanced stage. "Right now, we are negotiating with various investors", he said. "China is very interested in the project, and so are the World Bank and other financial institutions".

He added that there will shortly be a summit between Mozambique and China, which will refine the technical aspects and modalities of financing for industrial projects.

But Matola declined to say how much money has been promised for the fund so far - he thought what was most important was, not the figures, but the expression of interest. "I don't think now is the opportune moment to speak of amounts", he said. "But one thing is certain - the fund will be ready this year".

On Monday the fund was one of the matters discussed at a seminar on the challenges facing Mozambican industry. The chairperson of the CTA, Agostinho Vuma, was somewhat sceptical, and urged that the meeting should not be "just another seminar".

"We want concrete actions to emerge from this event", he said, "which help implement the Plan of Action for Improving the Business Environment which was recently approved".

Vuma was not interested in good intentions or policies. "From the government we want the announcement of short and medium term measures to advance Mozambican industry, looking at the availability of existing resources and giving priority to supporting the private sector as the engine for the development of our economy".

The BNI also took the opportunity to announce funding of 60 million US dollars for agricultural projects over the next five years. The money has been made available by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

"The interest rates will be low", promised Matola. "The idea is to support entrepreneurial initiatives in the rural areas. We believe that lines of financing should not mostly be aimed at urban areas".

The BNI, set up in 2010, is a Mozambican development and investment bank. It is 100 per cent owned by the Mozambican state through the Institute for the Management of State Holdings (IGEPE).