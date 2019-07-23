Mozambique: Civil Society Election Monitoring Platform Launched

Maputo — A Mozambican civil society body, the Support Centre for Community Information and Communication (CAICC), on Monday launched in Maputo an electoral monitoring platform, named "Othanla" (a word in the emakua language, widely spoken in northern Mozambique, which means "to choose").

The platform is compatible with mobile phones that use android operating systems, and allows interactive sharing in real time of information on all phases of the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

According to CAICC coordinator Lazaro Bamo, the platform will also promote civic education through the sharing of the electoral legislation.

"Anyone who downloads the application onto a mobile phone can accompany the information in real time", said Bamo. "Our focal points can put the information on the platform. Through the CAICC's focal points, positioned in all the municipalities in the country, citizens will receive information on the unfolding of the voting process, and on the results".

He added that the platform will allow members of the public to share information about possible fraud, and anything else concerning the elections. But he urged that anybody intending to share material on the platform should first check its veracity.

"We want information based on facts and evidence", said Bamo, "so we are encouraging people to share information accompanied with some evidence. We are working with partner organisations who are dedicated exclusively to the study of electoral processes, and they will help us validate the information received".

Through this platform, CAICC hopes to contribute to promoting transparency in the elections, and the greater circulation of information of public interest in real time, while also promoting the involvement of citizens.

Othanla was launched on the Internet last year, and then its goal was to share information about the October 2018 municipal elections, through the CAICC focal points.

The Othanla platform is financed by the international NGO Oxfam to the sum of four million meticais (about 64,500 US dollars).