Mozambique: Renamo Denies That It Failed to Protest in Good Time

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, has accused the National Elections Commission (CNE) of lying in its rejection of Renamo's appeal against the April-May voter registration.

The CNE had claimed that at no stage during the 46 day voter registration did any of the Renamo monitors watching the registration brigades make any protest. The CNE then induced the Constitutional Council, the country's highest body in matters of constitutional and electoral law, into error, by telling it that Renamo had made no protests at the level of the registration brigades, or at the district offices of the CNE's executive body, the Electoral Administration Technical Secretariat (STAE).

The Council swallowed the CNE's claim that Renamo "at no moment presented in writing any complaint or appeal denouncing in good time any of the claims it is now making". The Council thus believed that Renamo had let the time available to it run out before making any appeal. This, the Constitutional Council said, constituted "inexcusable inaction" which had the legal consequence of depriving Renamo of the right to appeal against subsequent decisions of the electoral body.

But the CNE's claim is entirely untrue, according to a Renamo protest signed by the party's election agent, Venancio Mondlane.

Mondlane drew up a list of complaints that Renamo monitors had made during the registration period, covering a large number of districts in Sofala, Manica, Zambezia and Cabo Delgado provinces.

On 22 May, eight days before the registration ended, a Renamo delegation met with CNE chairperson Abdul Carimo, and immediately afterwards handed over a letter, with details of the problems which, in Renamo's view, would justify extending the registration period.

As for Renamo failing to obey deadlines for making protests or appeals, Mondlane said it was in reality the electoral bodies themselves that were guilty of this failing. The denunciations and complaints made by Renamo concerning "alarming situations" in the registration brigades "were ignored, and were not answered within the period set down in the law".

Among the Renamo complaints that went unanswered were the alleged registration of minors, under the voting age of 18, and the registration of Zimbabwean citizens, in Chicualacuala district in Gaza.

Perhaps even worse was the dual registration of members of the electoral bodies themselves. Renamo claimed that in Morrumbala district, in Zambezia province, the STAE district director, Joao Cassamo, registered a second time, under a false name. So did four other people with responsibilities in the electoral bodies.

As for the allegation that Renamo never protested to district branches of STAE, Mondlane could show copies of letters from STAE (in Cabo Delgado, Manica, Sofala and Zambezia) acknowledging reception of the Renamo complaints.

These, and a range of other documents, show quite clearly that Renamo did make its protests, in several provinces, in good time, and while the voter registration was still under way.