Namibia: Windhoek Fashion Week Calls for Designer Entries

Windhoek Fashion Week (WFW) 2019, which brings together stakeholders in the industry, is calling on fashion designers to apply to showcase their work at the prestigious event.

The four-day showcase aims to present designers from across Africa alongside home-grown talent in the categories of emerging designers, student designers and seasoned designers.

Officially launched last Friday in Windhoek, WFW will take place from 5 to 9 November. Started in 2016, the event has gradually grown, with designers from Namibia, Angola, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Mozambique and South Africa having showcased their work.

Founder and director of WFW Luis Munana said they are looking for talent and professionalism. "Designers must really impress. This is an international platform. We don't want untidy work with threads hanging, or outfits not well-fitted on the models," Munana said.

"This year we will have more fashion designers showcasing their work. We are also pleased to announce that for the second year, the people working behind the scenes are Namibians. For the first two years, we had industry experts from South Africa. Our team has learnt from them and can now successfully do the work by themselves."

The selected designers will be revealed to the public next month. Munana says WFW will be welcoming interns this year. "The aim is to improve the skills of youngsters in the industry."

A pop-up will be held at Maerua Mall in Windhoek in order to build hype for the event.

"We will reveal more information about this at a later stage," Kalistu Mukoroli from the WFW team said.

Munana noted that they will host model castings in Windhoek, Ongwediva and Swakopmund this time around.

"Sometimes the model would look completely different from the information provided and that is why we prefer personally meeting them."

Mukoroli said workshops will be held once again this year. "We have a different topic each year. The aim of hosting workshops is to help develop the skills and knowledge of those who have passion for the industry. It is important to come together, share experiences and learn from each other."

Helena Ngaifiwa from Simply You Magazine, one of the sponsors of the event, said they want to help the fashion industry grow. "The event brings together fashion industry experts and makes the dreams of many people a reality. We are looking forward to a great event this year."

For more information, email kali@alvaromedia.com or find Windhoek Fashion Week on Facebook.