Tanzania: Man Pausing As Police Officer, Medical Doctor, and Tpdf Soldier Arrested

Dodoma — Police in Dodoma region are holding a 23 year old man for allegedly conning individuals while pausing as a police officer, medical doctor and as Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) soldier.

Addressing journalists at his office on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Mr Gilles Muroto, said the suspect had won the confidence of is victims by donning TPDF uniforms contrary to the law.

"He has conned many people including land lords and tenants. He has done the same to bodaboda taxi operators who used to ride him around without paying fare."

"He used a helmet throughout the day because he didn't possess the official police hats, making people believe that he was a genuine soldier."

The suspect obtained a replica of TPDF uniforms and often carried a fake revolver in his holster, police said. Mr Muroto said he was found with a fake ID with a photo of himself. The suspect apparently trained with the National Service unit but was expelled over indiscipline.

Mr Moroto said the suspect also pretended to be a medical doctor in various hospitals where he had been conning patients, promising to help them in treatment processes.

"Hospitals should authenticate people dressed in medical uniforms arriving at their insitittions because these conmen are people threatening the safety and security of patients," said Mr Muroto.