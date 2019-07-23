Tanzania: Prosecution in Tanzania Billionaire 'Mo' Kidnap Case Applies for Arrest of 5 Foreigners

Dar es Salaam — The prosecution in billionaire Mohammed Dewji kidnap case wants five foreigners arrested to be enjoined in ransom charges facing a local taxi driver.

State Attorney Wankyo Simon asked Kisutu Resident Magistrate Huruma Shahidi to issue an arrest warrant against the foreigners drawn from South Africa and Mozambique.

The names of the said wanted suspects were given as Phila Tshabalala, Henrique Simbue, Daniel Berdardo Manchice, Issac Tomu and Zacarious Junior.

Tanzanian citizen and taxi driver Mousa Twaleb, 46, was on May 28, charged in the same court with the offence. Mr Wankyo said the foreigners are linked to the kidnap and ransom case.

Magistrate Shahidi adjourned the case until August 6, this year when it will come for another mention.

In the main case, the court was told that between May 1, 2018 and October 10, 2018, Mr Twaleb was involved in a criminal syndicate that operated in Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg.

Also Read

Snags in preventing fire events

How secure are your phone conversations?

Historic sites to be elevated in fresh plans

Central bank: Mixed fortune for Tanzania Economy

The aim of his involvement was to assist implementation of a crime for personal gain.

In the second count, the court was told that in October 11, 2018, at the Colloseum Hotel located in Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam, Mr Twaleb connived with the assailants to abduct the billionaire.

On July 10, 2018, at the Mbezi Beach area in the Kinondoni District, Twaleb is accused of laundering Sh8 million generated through crime.