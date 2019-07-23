23 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Postpones Recess, Amends Rules to Screen Buhari's Ministerial Nominees

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Queen Esther Iroanusi

The Senate has decided to postpone its annual recess in order to screen President Muhammadu Buhari's ministerial nominees.

The lawmakers had planned to embark on the vacation on Thursday. The recess usually lasts for about seven weeks.

The decision to postpone the recess was reached after the upper chamber received the list of ministerial nominees.

The Senate's acting spokesperson, Adedayo Adeyeye, disclosed the resolution to journalists after plenary on Tuesday.

He said the decision was made to hasten the screening process of the appointees.

The president sent the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate and it was announced on Tuesday morning. The list includes 43 appointees and was read on the floor of the Senate at the start of plenary.

The Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, who read out the letter, stated that the screening process will commence on Wednesday.

Briefing journalists, Mr Adeyeye said the Senate has also resolved to suspend its rules and hold plenary on odd days.

"We have postponed the recess till next week, end of next week. We are suspending a lot of our rules.

More on This

"Plenary normally does not hold on Fridays, plenary will hold on Friday this week and Monday next week in other to hasten the process. We want to do a thorough job and we want Nigerians to know that we are doing a thorough job. It is going to be a lot of sacrifice on our path.

"We are going to work in unusual hours, normally we sit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., that will not apply till during this confirmation hearing. We are going to sit till very late, virtually every day. On Friday, we will sit till we are tired. We will go on a brief recess and might proceed until 10 p.m.

"We have given ourselves enough time, we will work in unusual hours," he said.

He further explained that the ninth Senate is a complete departure from the past and if the screening process is rushed, it will not be thorough.

When asked if ministerial nominees who perform below expectation will be confirmed, Uba Sani, a member of the committee, said the ninth Senate will take the screening process very seriously.

"Those who usually will be asked to bow, this time around we will try as much as possible to ask them so they explain to the public what they intend to do.

"Even those who are returning will be asked to tell Nigerians their plan. Nigeria will you want them to know their agenda.

"One cannot be able to answer the question at the moment, we cannot prejudge them. We believe all the nominees of the president are qualified," he said.

Mr Adeyeye said the Senate is an independent body, the constitution gave the lawmakers the role to either confirm or reject a nominee.

More on This

Ministerial List - Nigerians React As Dalung, Ambode Didn't Make List

Following the confirmation by the Senate President Ahmed Lawan of the 42-man ministerial list from President Muhammadu… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Man Jumps On Plane Wing As It Prepares for Takeoff in Nigeria
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.