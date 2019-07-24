23 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Dams Scandal - Treasury CS Rotich, Thugge Released on Bail

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been released on a Sh15 million cash bail each or a Sh50 million bond.

The two have also been ordered not to go to work.

Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti further ruled that Treasury building is a scene of crime.

East AFrica Community PS Dr Susan Koech has been released on bond of Sh30 million or alternative cash bail of Sh6 million while Nema Director General Geoffrey Wahungu has been ordered to deposit cash bail of Sh750, 000.

Kenya

Kenyatta Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle After Treasury Chief Rotich's Fall

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to quickly pick Treasury replacements -- whether in an acting capacity or… Read more »

