23 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: The Women On Buhari's Ministerial List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Ogechukwu Ochuba

A total of seven women made the 2019 ministerial nominees list of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The figure represents 16.3% of the total of 43 nominees.

The women include: Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), the current Finance Minister who was appointed in September 2018 and Paulen Talen (Plateau) who was Minister of science and technology under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Others are Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Ambassador Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Nigeria's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Ramatu Tijjani (kogi), former All Progressives Congress (APC) women national leader.

The rest are Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), former member of house of representatives & former senator and Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara), the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI).

More on This

Twelve Ex-Ministers Who Will Return to Buhari's Cabinet

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent the names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.