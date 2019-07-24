23 July 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Betway Among 10 Betting Firms Cleared By KRA, Interior Ministry to Reinstate Licenses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The government is set to reinstate betting licenses for 10 out of twenty-seven firms whose permits had been revoked for failing to comply with Kenyan laws including failure to remit taxes.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has cleared the ten firms for licencing by Betting Control and Licencing Board (BCLB).

Those set to have their licenses renewed are Betway, Mozolt Bet, Odi bet, Eastleigh bet, Lucky to you, Ken book makers, Bet boss, Kick off, Easi bet and Palms bet, according to officials at the Interior ministry.

Interestingly, market leaders SportsPesa and BetIn are missing in the list.

Already the Government has ordered mobile telecommunication companies to shut down shortcodes operated by the troubled firms, sparking outrage.

The firms have already filed a challenge in court insisting they are being targeted unfairly.

The firms have maintained they paid requisite taxes as required by law.

"SportPesa has been fully compliant with all tax and legal requirements in Kenya. Our business has uniquely and consistently boosted sports development in the country, and we have not minced our support in community investment," SportPesa outlined in a statement on July 12.

"This was witnessed by our widespread impact in areas such as football, boxing, rugby and social projects involving water access, environment and skills uplift in the country. These are now at severe risk following the measures taken by BCLB."

The betting industry generates an estimated Sh200 billion annually, pretax.

A week ago, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi signed deportation orders for 17 directors working with betting firms -most of them from Eastern Europe - for violating conditions set under their work permits.

Kenya

Kenyatta Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle After Treasury Chief Rotich's Fall

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to quickly pick Treasury replacements -- whether in an acting capacity or… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.