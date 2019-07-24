23 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Egypt: Harambee Stars to Start Afcon 2021 Qualifiers in Cairo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Gacharira

The national men football team, Harambee Stars, will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign away to Egypt's Pharaohs in November.

Kenya, who are in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros, will then return to Nairobi to host Togo.

It will be a nostalgic match for Harambee Stars assistant coach Francis Kimanzi who was picked a four-match ban in Lome back in June 2012 for allegedly assaulting a match official during the 1-0 loss to the Sparrow Hawks in a 2013 Afcon qualifier. Kimanzi, then head coach, was fined Sh840,000 in addition to the ban.

Similarly, it will be a sweet reunion for head coach Sebastien Migne with his mentor Claude Le Roy. The duo worked together for close to seven years at the Congo Brazaville national team.

The first and second round of matches will be played back to back between November 11-19 with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31-September 8 next year.

Kenya will welcome Comoros for the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg.

The penultimate round, a home game against Egypt, will be played between October 5-13 while the final qualifier will see Kenya travel to Lome for a date with Togo between November 9-17.

Kenya

Parliament Backs New Bid to Nationalise Kenya Airways

The process of nationalising Kenya Airways is now officially set to start after MPs Tuesday unanimously adopted the… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
North Africa
Egypt
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.