Rwanda: Civil Society Gets Rwf1.6 Billion for Poverty Reduction

At least 65 projects by Civil Society Organisations are set to get over Rwf1.6 billion funding from Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) to implement different projects designed to transform the lives of vulnerable people.

The funding was mobilised with support from UNDP.

The projects were selected from 288 proposals.

According to Usta Kaitesi, the chief executive of RGB, the projects are in the areas of agriculture extension services, environmental protection for green growth, and climate resilience.

Others are in areas of family promotion, fight against sex and gender based violence, child protection, human rights, legal aid and gender equality.

Many of the projects were awarded Rwf25 million but three of them, which are involved in research for development, were given Rwf45 million.

"We want civil society to implement the projects with transparency and must be able to account for the money used. The projects, if well implemented show positive impact on society but we need that it becomes sustainable," she said.

She noted that 27 projects will get the funding in the first phase while the rest will get it later, adding that there is a team that will monitor the implementation of the projects to ensure that they deliver.

Louis Habimana, the Executive Secretary of an association of ex-combatants with disabilities said that they will use the support to improve their welfare through training on TVET and forming cooperatives as they create jobs.

"Over 100 of our members in Burera and Musanze districts will be trained on ICT literacy, tailoring, shoe-making and others so that they be able to create jobs and beat poverty," he said.

Victor Rucyahana, the National Executive Commissioner at Rwanda Scouts Association, said that over 160 youths will be trained on tailoring, carpentry for job creation.

"We mainly target school dropouts in Nyaruguru and Musanze districts," he said.