24 July 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Civil Society Gets Rwf1.6 Billion for Poverty Reduction

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza

At least 65 projects by Civil Society Organisations are set to get over Rwf1.6 billion funding from Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) to implement different projects designed to transform the lives of vulnerable people.

The funding was mobilised with support from UNDP.

The projects were selected from 288 proposals.

According to Usta Kaitesi, the chief executive of RGB, the projects are in the areas of agriculture extension services, environmental protection for green growth, and climate resilience.

Others are in areas of family promotion, fight against sex and gender based violence, child protection, human rights, legal aid and gender equality.

Many of the projects were awarded Rwf25 million but three of them, which are involved in research for development, were given Rwf45 million.

"We want civil society to implement the projects with transparency and must be able to account for the money used. The projects, if well implemented show positive impact on society but we need that it becomes sustainable," she said.

She noted that 27 projects will get the funding in the first phase while the rest will get it later, adding that there is a team that will monitor the implementation of the projects to ensure that they deliver.

Louis Habimana, the Executive Secretary of an association of ex-combatants with disabilities said that they will use the support to improve their welfare through training on TVET and forming cooperatives as they create jobs.

"Over 100 of our members in Burera and Musanze districts will be trained on ICT literacy, tailoring, shoe-making and others so that they be able to create jobs and beat poverty," he said.

Victor Rucyahana, the National Executive Commissioner at Rwanda Scouts Association, said that over 160 youths will be trained on tailoring, carpentry for job creation.

"We mainly target school dropouts in Nyaruguru and Musanze districts," he said.

Rwanda

Inside BBOXX Rwanda's Modern and Affordable Cooking Experience

BBOXX Rwanda last week unveiled a new initiative that will tackle the issue of air pollution and environmental… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
Business
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.