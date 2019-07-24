South Africa: 'Idols SA' - Will Cape Town Take the Title for a Third Time?

Johannesburg — Season 15 auditions at the home of two consecutive winners of Idols SA were nothing short of golden talent.

Cape Town could be on the verge of giving South Africa a third consecutive win.

The Mother City hopefuls must have been channelling the spirits of their homegirls Paxton and Yanga, previous two seasons contestants and ultimate winners.

Radio powerhouse, The Bigdawg aka DJ Fresh joined judges Randall, Somizi and Unathi at the judge's table.

"I need to hear you sing with my eyes closed and hear that that is a star, that is a diamond," this is what DJ Fresh was expecting from the Mother City.

Software developer, Luyolo Yiba, 24, from the East London, Kings Williams Town travelled the longest distance to show everyone in SA and around the world that he will be the next South African Idol. "I want to show them that I can sing," he added. He serenaded everyone with John Legend's song, titled You and I. He got four yeses that sent him straight to Theatre Week. Indeed Luyolo didn't travel that far for anything.

There was also Wanda Gqiyaza, 25, from Phillippi who said, "I like listening to music, it brings the passion back, it is that fresh cup of coffee for me". He was also the lucky contestant who got the Telkom makeover, and if you were not concentrating on your TV when he first walked in, you wouldn't recognise him after the makeover. The makeover did wonders for Wanda, and he even got a golden ticket.

Many of us forget that Somizi is a world-renowned choreographer, and before Thandokazi belted out the song Hurt, by Christina Aguilera, she was taught how to dance like an African, and boy oh boy, she didn't just get a golden ticket, she went back home having learned a few moves too.Then there was returnee, Zia Fielies, 19. She was 16 when she was part of the season 13 auditions, and now she says she has grown and wants to use her gift, dominate everyone and win Idols season 15.

And Port Elizabeth was graced by the presence of Idols presenter, Proverb, who hand-delivered Golden Tickets for the winners of the pop-up audition. The individuals that received the surprise visits were excited, surprised, and most importantly, were charged up about the prospects of going straight to Theatre Week.

And this coming Sunday, Idols SA season 15 auditions end in Joburg as South Africa gets ready for the intense Theatre Week.

Tune in to Idols SA Sundays at 17:30 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161).

Source: Supplied