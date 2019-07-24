Kenya: CS Amina Puts Dopers On Notice

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed on Monday said the government will stop at nothing as it bids to win the war on doping.

Speaking after visiting Athletics Kenya headquarters at Riadha House, Mohammed said she fully supports AK's move to stop any athlete who have been banned for doping from representing the nation in international events even after they have served their bans.

Mohammed said the move also by International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) to have athletes tested more before major athletics championships will also help eradicate the vice. "Kenya is ranked in category A of countries that are adversely affected by doping and must go through stringent measures like three tests out of competition and one in competition. We must support these measures hence we shall not allow dopers to go and shame this country again," said Mohammed.

Mohammed said she expects the renovations at the Nyayo National Stadium to be complete by November this year.

"We must have another good stadium besides Kasarani before we can talk about other stadia that need to be completed," she said, adding that work at other stadia at Kamariny in Elgeyo Marakwet and Kipchoge Keino in Uasin Gishu among other arenas will commence immediately since her ministry now has enough funds. "The sporting fraternity will witness a big change in the next few months in terms of facilities."

PREPARATIONS

Mohammed, who was flanked by AK president Jackson Tuwei, his deputies Paul Mutwii and Jinaro Kibet and CEO Susan Kamau, said that preparations for the World Under-20 Championships next year are at top gear.

The CS said that renovations at Kasarani will be complete in November alongside the laying of the tartan track at the Kenyatta University where Athletes Village will be stationed just like during the 2017 World Under-18.

"Most work was done before the 2017 World Under-18 hence minimal renovations are required," said Mohammed adding that they have had several sessions both at the Steering Committee and Local Organising Committee.

Tuwei, who is the LOC chairman, said that the delay for the laying of the tartan at Kenyatta University that was to be done during the World Under-18 was occasioned by lack of glue.

"The waiver from the government ended before we would secure the glue but that is now being handled by the Ministry of Trade and we should get it from Mombasa. We have invited Mondo who laid the track at Kasarani to come and finish the job since the tartan track has been in the country since 2017," said Tuwei.