24 July 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: U.S. Bans Nigeria's 2019 Election Riggers, Imposes Visa Restrictions

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
The Statue of Liberty.

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or undermined democracy in the concluded Nigeria's 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in office in February in an election characterized by logistical problems, violence and killings.

The department, however, did not list the names of the individuals or say how many were affected by the visa ban, but it clearly pointed out that it was for those who undermined the process.

Morgan Ortagus, spokeswoman of the department said: "These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.

"The Department of State emphasises that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people or the newly elected government," Ortagus added.

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on those believed to have undermined the democratic process throughout #Nigeria's 2019 elections. The U.S. remains committed to working with President Buhari to strengthen Nigeria's democracy and improve respect for #HumanRights.

-- Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) July 23, 2019

More on This

U.S. Visa - Nigerian Investors, Others to Pay More

Nigerians among other investors in the United States of America, USA, economy, are expected to pay more in fees for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Travel
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.