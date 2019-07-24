24 July 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lupita's Dad Reveals Why Oscar Winner Always 'Sneaks' Into the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Photo by Stephanie Moreno/Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications for Peabody Awards/University of Georgia)
Lupita Nyong'o
By Thomas Matiko

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o has explained why his daughter Lupita Nyong'o, who is an Oscar award winning actress, has been 'sneaking' in and out of the country in the last few years.

In a TV feature hosted by Lilian Muli, the 74-year-old Political Science Professor candidly opened up on his upbringing and that of his six children as well.

In regards to Lupita, who is his most famous child, Prof Nyong'o disclosed that his family has been forced to adjust to his daughter's celebrity status.

GLOBAL FAME

Since winning an Oscar Award in 2013 for her role in the movie 12 Years a Slave, Prof Nyong'o said Lupita's life has no longer been the same and as a family they too have had to adjust to her daughter's global fame so as to accommodate her and ensure they don't lose the family touch.

It's for this reason, he said, that Lupita's visits to Kenya have now become 'top secrets'.

"Being a celebrity she can't just come home like that, otherwise journalists will be all over her and she will not enjoy coming home for a short time to be with the family and friends. So we said, okay you come in incognito, enjoy yourself, meet your friends, be a baby at home, because she likes that, and then go back and resume your life. That also means sometimes we have to adjust to her schedule because her schedule is not controlled by her," the governor said.

WEDDING

In May 2015 Lupita sneaked into the country to attend the wedding of her sister Esparanza held in Naivasha.

She would do the same in July 2016, on that occasion to attend to the wedding of her cousin Kwame Nyong'o.

In May last year, Lupita was at it again when she 'secretly' visited her home town Kisumu on an art investment mission.

During that trip, which saw her visit Kanyakwar Cultural Center and Goan Institute, a huge convoy of about 15 county government vehicles were reported to have chauffeured her around Kisumu city.

Kenya

Kenyatta Mulls Cabinet Reshuffle After Treasury Chief Rotich's Fall

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to quickly pick Treasury replacements -- whether in an acting capacity or… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.