Kenya: Lupita's Dad Reveals Why Oscar Winner Always 'Sneaks' Into the Country

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o has explained why his daughter Lupita Nyong'o, who is an Oscar award winning actress, has been 'sneaking' in and out of the country in the last few years.

In a TV feature hosted by Lilian Muli, the 74-year-old Political Science Professor candidly opened up on his upbringing and that of his six children as well.

In regards to Lupita, who is his most famous child, Prof Nyong'o disclosed that his family has been forced to adjust to his daughter's celebrity status.

GLOBAL FAME

Since winning an Oscar Award in 2013 for her role in the movie 12 Years a Slave, Prof Nyong'o said Lupita's life has no longer been the same and as a family they too have had to adjust to her daughter's global fame so as to accommodate her and ensure they don't lose the family touch.

It's for this reason, he said, that Lupita's visits to Kenya have now become 'top secrets'.

"Being a celebrity she can't just come home like that, otherwise journalists will be all over her and she will not enjoy coming home for a short time to be with the family and friends. So we said, okay you come in incognito, enjoy yourself, meet your friends, be a baby at home, because she likes that, and then go back and resume your life. That also means sometimes we have to adjust to her schedule because her schedule is not controlled by her," the governor said.

WEDDING

In May 2015 Lupita sneaked into the country to attend the wedding of her sister Esparanza held in Naivasha.

She would do the same in July 2016, on that occasion to attend to the wedding of her cousin Kwame Nyong'o.

In May last year, Lupita was at it again when she 'secretly' visited her home town Kisumu on an art investment mission.

During that trip, which saw her visit Kanyakwar Cultural Center and Goan Institute, a huge convoy of about 15 county government vehicles were reported to have chauffeured her around Kisumu city.