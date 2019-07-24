23 July 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

Tanzania Steps Up Efforts to Tackle Wildlife Smuggling

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bob Karashani

Authorities in charge of Tanzania's main seaports will prioritise specific actions such as improving risk profiling systems as part of new efforts to tackle smuggling wildlife out of the country.

A meeting last week in the main port city of Dar es Salaam also resolved to adopt fresh strategies for better inter-agency and public-private sector collaboration, stronger investigative capacity and smoother information exchange to support the cause.

Risk profiling is an evaluation of willingness and ability to take risks, and can also refer to the threats involved, in this case, the agencies directly involved in battling wildlife traffickers.

The meeting under the auspices of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism's Wildlife Division, Tanzania Ports Authority and Tanzania Revenue Authority is a key part of overall precautions as Tanzania's annual hunting season got underway at the beginning of July.

Around this time each year, international tourists flock to Tanzania to witness the seasonal migration of wildebeest and other wild animals across the Serengeti grassland, which is home to over 20 migratory species.

ILLEGAL WILDLIFE TRADE

And with Tanzania also being a major gateway to the East African hinterland, Dar es Salaam is a key African port. It handles about 95 per cent of the country's entire international trade.

The participants, who included representatives from private sector, law enforcement agencies and non-profit organisations, noted that Tanzania's reputation as a biodiversity hotspot with strong international transport links makes its seaports more vulnerable to wildlife trafficking.

"Collaboration among ourselves becomes even more critical when considering the growing network of illegal wildlife dealers worldwide. It is only by sharing intelligence on the tactics used by poachers and traffickers that we can build a united front against them," said Robert Mande, assistant director of the anti-poaching unit in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Over the past decade alone, Tanzanian ports have been at the centre of several large-scale and high-profile illegal live wildlife seizures and interceptions of shipments of ivory, leopard skins, shark fins and other wildlife products.

Tanzania has previously been called the epicentre of Africa's elephant poaching crisis after a government census revealed a 60 per cent decline in its elephant population between 2009 and 2014.

Tanzania

Tanzania's Self-Formed 'Silicon Dar' Turning City Into Smart Hub

On a stretch of Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road between Bamaga and the junction of Morocco Road in Tanzania's commercial capital… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Environment
Wildlife
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.