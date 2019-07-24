South Africa: Cape Town Restaurant Suffers Structural Damage As Inclement Weather Hits Part of the Western Cape

Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Storm damage in Cape Town, July 23, 2019.

Upmarket restaurant, On The Rocks in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town suffered structural damage to its property on Tuesday morning as inclement weather continues to batter parts of Cape Town.

Manager at the restaurant, Annarette Blom, told News24 that luckily no one had been injured and that operations were continuing as normal.

Around 10:30 on Tuesday morning, a "gush wind suddenly came", she said.

"The canopy on one of our three restaurants was thrown off the roof and landed two streets away from the restaurant. Luckily, no one was injured," Blom added.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) had on Monday forecast strong to gale force winds with wind speeds of between 65km and 75km expected for Cape Town and surrounds, particularly on Tuesday.

Blom said that a boat at one of the other restaurants had been turned over.

While the wind was gushing through, "customers could not leave for about 40 minutes," Blom revealed.

The SAWS had also warned of strong winds and heavy rainfall over the Mother City and surrounds, expected to last until early on Wednesday, as two cold fronts set in the metropole.

Blom said she was currently waiting on the assessor's report which would reveal the extent of the damage to the property.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell had earlier warned property owners, particularly along the coast to ready themselves for more bad weather.

"Property owners along the coast need to be prepared for possible storm surge impacts to their property," Powell said.

The public can call the City's Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or on 107 from a landline.

Source: News24