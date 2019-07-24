23 July 2019

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Cracks Whip On Contractor Over Damaged Road - Orders Withhold Payment to Tahit

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Barely days after President Peter Mutharika yesterday warned road construction companies that his government would not pay for substandard roads, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Malunga Phiri, on Tuesday ordered Blantyre City Council to withhold payment to Tahit Construction who constructed one of the city roads up until they (the contractor) repair some sections of the road

The order came after the Minister Phiri took the contractor of the Bangwe Banana - Chigumula Road to task for shoddy work on some sections of the road.

Phiri was on Tuesday on a tour of some projects being undertaken by the Blantyre City Council in selected townships.

The road which is almost two years old was noted to have developed potholes on three different sections, a strange anomaly in engineering terms which fully exposes lack of expertise and attention-to-detail.

The Minister did not hide his disappointment and immediately ordered the council not to pay the contractor until the three damaged sections are worked on.

Phiri's tough stance on shoddy contractors comes barely weeks after President Mutharika while opening Zomba Jali/Phalombe/Chitakale road in Mulanje warned that his government will not release any payment to contractors who have done sub standard work.

"It is a deliberate policy by government that all contractors abide by globally-accepted standards in their line of work," Phiri said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

"We cannot be wasting money on shoddy roads when there are many socioeconomic projects in the pipeline to transform Malawi. Every penny should count that's why this contractor must be held accountable, " the minister added.

However, the Minister said he was impressed with the progress of the Clock Tower/Kameza dual carriage way which is almost 90 percent complete.

In the coming weeks, Phiri is expected to have a similar tour in all councils across the country to appreciate and reprimand substandard road projects where necessary.

