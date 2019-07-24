Malawi: DPP Parliamentary Candidate Loses Poll Case

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary candidate for Nsanje South West Hellen Buluma has lost her election case to an independent candidate.

Helen Buluma: DPP candidate lost the elections and now the case

High Court judge Jack N'riva has ruled that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared winner Ntiza Valera was the rightful winner.

Valera won the parliamentary elections in the area with 12942 votes whilst Buluma scooped 5, 899.

Buluma asked the court to disqualify Valera, among other issues, because his supporters beat up the DPP candidate and he continued to campaign after the closure of the campaign window.

But N'riva said Buluma failed to give tangible evidence that Valera campaigned after the closure of the campaign window.

The judge also said the issue of the beating was criminal in nature and had nothing to do with the electoral laws which applies to the election cases.