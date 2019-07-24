Nigeria: Police Parade 36 Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers in Kogi

Lokoja — The police in Kogi State, yesterday, paraded 36 suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cult activities in the state.

Commissioner of police in the state, CP Hakeem Busari, who paraded the suspects at the police command in Lokoja, yesterday, said the feat was made possible through the efforts of men of "Operation Puff Adder" in the state.

Amongst those paraded were one Christopher Attah, an apprentice at Okoye Clinic, Ankpa, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring with others to kill a doctor, who is the proprietor of the clinic.

CP Busari said Attah and three other suspects - Suleiman Idris, Abdulwahab and Abdul Abu - allegedly killed the doctor after robbing him of N1.6 million cash.

He also said two kidnap suspects, John Okonkwo and Lawal Gambo, were arrested in the process of collecting N10 million ransom for the kidnap of one Mr Uchenna Ogbu, a cow dealer in Lokoja on June 5.

He said Suleiman Baba, Usman Abubakar, Aliyu Abdullahi, Kayode Oloruntoba and Kayode Rufus were arrested for allegedly kidnapping Mr Mathew Peter at Oyo village on June 17.

He also stated that Musa Ismaila, Muhammed Bingiri, Abubakar Yahaya and Umaru Bingiri were held for masterminding the kidnap of Ardo of Gegu village also on June 17.

The commissioner disclosed that 11 others were arrested for armed robbery while five were being detained for belonging to secret society.

He added that one Ocheme Kizito was arrested for threatening to kidnap the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and members of his family.

The CP said that the suspect allegedly demanded for N2 million from the chairman or have his family members kidnapped.

He said that arms, including a British Beretta Pistol, AK-47 rifles, locally-made double-barrel guns and cartridges were recovered from the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.