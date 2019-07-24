24 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Parade 36 Suspected Kidnappers, Robbers in Kogi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Itodo Daniel Sule

Lokoja — The police in Kogi State, yesterday, paraded 36 suspects arrested for their alleged involvement in kidnapping, armed robbery and cult activities in the state.

Commissioner of police in the state, CP Hakeem Busari, who paraded the suspects at the police command in Lokoja, yesterday, said the feat was made possible through the efforts of men of "Operation Puff Adder" in the state.

Amongst those paraded were one Christopher Attah, an apprentice at Okoye Clinic, Ankpa, who was arrested for allegedly conspiring with others to kill a doctor, who is the proprietor of the clinic.

CP Busari said Attah and three other suspects - Suleiman Idris, Abdulwahab and Abdul Abu - allegedly killed the doctor after robbing him of N1.6 million cash.

He also said two kidnap suspects, John Okonkwo and Lawal Gambo, were arrested in the process of collecting N10 million ransom for the kidnap of one Mr Uchenna Ogbu, a cow dealer in Lokoja on June 5.

He said Suleiman Baba, Usman Abubakar, Aliyu Abdullahi, Kayode Oloruntoba and Kayode Rufus were arrested for allegedly kidnapping Mr Mathew Peter at Oyo village on June 17.

He also stated that Musa Ismaila, Muhammed Bingiri, Abubakar Yahaya and Umaru Bingiri were held for masterminding the kidnap of Ardo of Gegu village also on June 17.

The commissioner disclosed that 11 others were arrested for armed robbery while five were being detained for belonging to secret society.

He added that one Ocheme Kizito was arrested for threatening to kidnap the chairman of the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and members of his family.

The CP said that the suspect allegedly demanded for N2 million from the chairman or have his family members kidnapped.

He said that arms, including a British Beretta Pistol, AK-47 rifles, locally-made double-barrel guns and cartridges were recovered from the suspects, adding that they would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.