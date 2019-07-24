Nigeria: Police Recover Corpse of Kidnapped Girl, Arrest 2 in Kano

Kano — The police in Kano, yesterday, said their operatives have discovered the corpse of an 8-year-old girl kidnapped at Tudun Wada area of Nassarawa Local Government Area last week.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this in a statement, yesterday, said the corpse was discovered in a well at Gandun Albasa area of Kano Municipal.

He said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping as the police intensify effort to arrest the principal suspect.

He said, "On the 22/07/2019 at about 1600hrs, a report was received that a lifeless body was discovered inside a well at Gandun Albasa, Kano Municipal Local Govt Area.

"Corpse was evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where it was later identified to be one Aisha Umar 'f' 8 years old that was kidnapped a week ago at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa LGA Kano

"Detectives from the command's Anti Kidnapping Squad of Operation Puff-Adder arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap."

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has since directed that the remaining fleeing suspects be tracked and arrested.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

The spokesman called on the good and law abiding citizens of the state to always promptly report any incident, suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police formation so as to assist in rapid response, arrest, investigation and prosecution of culprits.