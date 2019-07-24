24 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Recover Corpse of Kidnapped Girl, Arrest 2 in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard P. Ngbokai

Kano — The police in Kano, yesterday, said their operatives have discovered the corpse of an 8-year-old girl kidnapped at Tudun Wada area of Nassarawa Local Government Area last week.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed this in a statement, yesterday, said the corpse was discovered in a well at Gandun Albasa area of Kano Municipal.

He said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping as the police intensify effort to arrest the principal suspect.

He said, "On the 22/07/2019 at about 1600hrs, a report was received that a lifeless body was discovered inside a well at Gandun Albasa, Kano Municipal Local Govt Area.

"Corpse was evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano, where it was later identified to be one Aisha Umar 'f' 8 years old that was kidnapped a week ago at Tudun Wada, Nassarawa LGA Kano

"Detectives from the command's Anti Kidnapping Squad of Operation Puff-Adder arrested two suspects in connection with the kidnap."

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has since directed that the remaining fleeing suspects be tracked and arrested.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

The spokesman called on the good and law abiding citizens of the state to always promptly report any incident, suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police formation so as to assist in rapid response, arrest, investigation and prosecution of culprits.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.