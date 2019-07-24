24 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria Close to Full Implementation of EPRP in Electronics Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Director General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) Prof Aliyu Jauro has said Nigeria is edging closer to the full implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility Programme (EPRP) in the electronics sector.

Speaking at a meeting of the E-waste Producers' Responsibility Organisation of Nigeria (EPRON) to fine tune strategies for implementing the EPR in the sector, Prof Jauro said the move was in line with the Federal Government's objectives to actualize the Private Public Partnership (PPP) mantra in driving the economy.

He noted that having large volume of waste in the electronics sector was as much a challenge in a technologically driven world as it was laudable in the efforts to stem the tide.

While welcoming the development and assuring on his support to EPRON, especially in areas like awareness creation, which he admitted was key to the overall success of the programme, Prof Jauro expressed delight that progress was at last being made in the country.

In his remarks, EPRON Chairman Dr Oladimeji Oresanya commended the move saying, "We can now tell the global community that Nigeria is fully ready."

The EPRON Programme was put in place by NESREA to institute environmentally sound management of waste in the country by ensuring that producers take responsibility for the entire life cycle of their products.

The EPRON supports the circular economy model which is globally accepted as a sustainable consumption and production pattern where products at the end of their life are not considered waste but rather, become secondary raw materials for some other products.

It was also noted that recently, Nigeria received grant from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) for the take-off of the "Project on Circular Economy Approaches in the Electronics Sector. The GEF project would support the activities of EPRON thereby pushing Nigeria into a zero-waste regime in the electronics sector.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.