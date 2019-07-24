24 July 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Disperse Shiite Protest in Abuja

Tagged:

Related Topics

Armed policemen yesterday dispersed protesters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) around the Wuse 2 area in Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that security operatives arrived the Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 where the Shiites were gathering to begin their protest, and dispersed them.

Witnesses said sounds of gunshots were heard in the vicinity of Banex Plaza during the operation to disperse the protesters.

It was also learnt that the operatives were combing the area for the fleeing protesters, who comprised men, women and children.

The police have not issued a comment or statement on the development, as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels Television, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, who died during the violent protest by members of the IMN in Abuja on Monday.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.