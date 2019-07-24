Nigeria: Police Disperse Shiite Protest in Abuja

Armed policemen yesterday dispersed protesters of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) around the Wuse 2 area in Abuja.

Daily Trust gathered that security operatives arrived the Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2 where the Shiites were gathering to begin their protest, and dispersed them.

Witnesses said sounds of gunshots were heard in the vicinity of Banex Plaza during the operation to disperse the protesters.

It was also learnt that the operatives were combing the area for the fleeing protesters, who comprised men, women and children.

The police have not issued a comment or statement on the development, as at the time of filing this report yesterday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with Channels Television, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Usman Umar, of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, who died during the violent protest by members of the IMN in Abuja on Monday.