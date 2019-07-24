Namibia: Policeman Shoots Another Cop

Kairaira — A 31-year-old police officer was arrested for attempted murder in the wee hours of Friday morning after he allegedly shot and injured two victims, one of them another police officer while the other shooting victim is a civilian.

The incident occurred at about 02h00 at Nakazaza Combined School at Kairaira village at the western edge of Kavango West Region.

The suspect, who is in police custody, will appear in court today. The police in Kavango West could not divulge more information on what transpired and what could have triggered the shooting.

"The suspect unlawfully and intentionally shot the victims with an AKM submachine gun and both victims sustained serious injuries and are currently hospitalised. The police officer (victim) is in a stable condition while the civilian is in a critical condition. They both are Namibian males, ages not yet confirm," said the Kavango West crime Investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba, who confirmed the incident to New Era.