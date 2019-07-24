24 July 2019

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1Billion Agro-Processing Trading Facility

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Juliana Agbo

Abuja — Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule yesterday commissioned a fully automated state of the art agro-processing, aggregating, export and commodity trading facility built by Newpal Nigeria Limited in Keffi.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Sule said the 20 tons per hour capacity industry would add value to the agricultural food supply in the country and also for export.

He added that the industry would create jobs for the citizens of the state and also improve the standard of living of the citizens.

Furthermore, the Nasarawa State Governor said "the benefits that Nasarawa State would continue to derive in investment in terms of employment generation and improvement in the living condition of the people within this establishment is enormous.

While commending Newpal for the investment, the governor said, "It is pertinent to reiterate that this administration will continue to encourage private investment and partnership towards accelerating agricultural development and industrialisation of this state.

"Let me commend Newpal for the sighting of this N1 billion investment in our state, I look for to more partnerships with so many other collaborators in order to determine our economic direction in this state".

In his address, Governor Sule said "I am informed that this industrial outfit with a capacity of 20 tons per hour was constructed by a private initiative and consists of a production facility, state of the art laboratory and other business units."

The managing director of the firm, John Samuel said the goal of Newpal is to provide food and nutrition security for all Nigerians, create employment for the youths and increase farmers' income.

Nigeria

U.S. Bans People Who Undermined 2019 Election

The United States (U.S.) Department has imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians who were involved in trying to or… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Agribusiness
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.