Kenya/Egypt: Kenya's Harambee Stars to Start Afcon 2021 Qualifiers in Egypt

Kenya's national men football team, Harambee Stars, will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying campaign away against Egypt's Pharaohs in November.

Kenya, who are in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo and Comoros, will then return to Nairobi to host Togo.

The match against Togo will be nostalgic for Harambee Stars assistant coach Francis Kimanzi who was handed a four-match ban in Togo's capital Lome in June 2012 for allegedly assaulting a match official during the 1-0 loss to the Sparrow Hawks in a 2013 Afcon qualifier. Kimanzi, then head coach, was fined Ksh840,000 ($8,400) in addition to the ban.

Similarly, it will be a sweet reunion for Kenya's head coach Sebastien Migne with his mentor Claude Le Roy, who is the current manager for the Togo national team. The duo worked together for close to seven years at the Congo Brazaville national team.

The first and second round of matches will be played back to back between November 11 and 19 with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31-September 8 next year.

Kenya will welcome Comoros for the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg.

The penultimate round, a home game against Egypt, will be played between October 5 and 13 while the final qualifier will see Kenya travel to Lome for a date with Togo between November 9 and 17.