23 July 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Botswana and Kenya in UN Seat Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aggrey Mutambo

Botswana says it is endorsing Kenya's bid for a seat at the UN Security Council when a position becomes vacant later this year.

Visiting Botswana President Eric Masisi said his country would back Kenya out of "trust" that Kenya would support it, too, in other international bids.

"Botswana will vote before Kenya votes itself in. This is out of a desire to further nourish our friendship because we trust you with your willingness to engage with our issues that need broad discussions at the United Nations," he said during a briefing with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Masisi's visit, a first in Nairobi since he took power in 2018, comes against a backdrop of an unimplemented Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 2016 when Botswana was then led by President Ian Khama.

It needed to be followed with bilateral agreements as is tradition.

DEEPEN BONDS

On Tuesday, the two leaders, at a State House Nairobi meeting, witnessed the signing of agreements which cover bilateral trade, air transport and ICT. Deputy President William Ruto also attended the meeting.

They witnessed the signing of the non-double taxation agreement which was signed by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and Internal Affairs and Co-operation Minister Unity Dow for Kenya and Botswana, respectively.

At the press briefing, President Kenyatta said they had sought to strengthen co-operation in mineral exploration, livestock breeding, trade, tourism promotion, agribusiness and manufacturing.

"I wish to reiterate Kenya's commitment to continued co-operation with Botswana, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, to further deepen our bonds of co-operation and friendship," President Kenyatta said.

Kenya

Lupita's Dad Reveals Why Oscar Winner Always 'Sneaks' Into the Country

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong'o has explained why his daughter Lupita Nyong'o, who is an Oscar award winning… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Southern Africa
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Botswana
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.