Sudan: Foreign Meddling in Addis Ababa Negotiations Is Unacceptable - Experts

Khartoum — The secretary general of Federal Umma Party, Nagm Deraisa affirmed his party's rejection to all forms of foreign interferences in Sudan's internal affairs , stressing that Sudan is a sovereign state and no country has the right to intervene in its affairs.

In a poll conducted by the Sudan News Agency Monday evening, with a number of political leaders and political and Strategic Analysts about reports that the US envoy has joined the negotiations between the Forces for Freedom and Change and Armed Movements in Addis Ababa, Dreaisa said external interference in Naivasha and Abuja agreements had led to the secession of the south Sudan and triggered conflict in Darfur.

He added that Sudan after revolution should build foreign relations on its interests and engage to maintain international peace and fighting terrorism.

The head of the Democratic Al-Ghad(tomorrow) Party, Nurain Abdelqafa, from his part, called the Forces of Freedom and Change and Armed Movements to return to Khartoum immediately to hold their talks in Sudan, pointing out that the foreign interventions in the Sudanese affairs in Addis Ababa talks from parties other than mediators will threaten the security, stability, peace and unity of the Sudan.

Political and strategic expert, Professor Mohamed Hassan Ahmed also rejected USA attempts to intervene in Sudanese affairs, stressing that no country has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and that Sudan is a sovereign state. sn/ab