23 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Meddling in Addis Ababa Negotiations Is Unacceptable - Experts

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The secretary general of Federal Umma Party, Nagm Deraisa affirmed his party's rejection to all forms of foreign interferences in Sudan's internal affairs , stressing that Sudan is a sovereign state and no country has the right to intervene in its affairs.

In a poll conducted by the Sudan News Agency Monday evening, with a number of political leaders and political and Strategic Analysts about reports that the US envoy has joined the negotiations between the Forces for Freedom and Change and Armed Movements in Addis Ababa, Dreaisa said external interference in Naivasha and Abuja agreements had led to the secession of the south Sudan and triggered conflict in Darfur.

He added that Sudan after revolution should build foreign relations on its interests and engage to maintain international peace and fighting terrorism.

The head of the Democratic Al-Ghad(tomorrow) Party, Nurain Abdelqafa, from his part, called the Forces of Freedom and Change and Armed Movements to return to Khartoum immediately to hold their talks in Sudan, pointing out that the foreign interventions in the Sudanese affairs in Addis Ababa talks from parties other than mediators will threaten the security, stability, peace and unity of the Sudan.

Political and strategic expert, Professor Mohamed Hassan Ahmed also rejected USA attempts to intervene in Sudanese affairs, stressing that no country has the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the country and that Sudan is a sovereign state. sn/ab

Sudan

U.S. Envoy Lays Out Long Path to New Government

Sudan's path to a civilian government will be a long and complex one, says the United States' top envoy to the nation, a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Ethiopia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.