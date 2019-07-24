Somalia: Turkey Strongly Condemns Attack in Somalia

Turkey strongly condemned Monday's terror attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated this morning by a car bomb targeting a hotel in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The bombing killed at least 10 people and wounded several others.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," it added.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.