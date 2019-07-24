23 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey Strongly Condemns Attack in Somalia

Turkey strongly condemned Monday's terror attack in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack perpetrated this morning by a car bomb targeting a hotel in Mogadishu, causing death and injury of numerous people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The bombing killed at least 10 people and wounded several others.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Government and people of Somalia," it added.

Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Death Toll in Car Bomb Rises to 21, Among Victims Are Pilgrims Heading to Maka

The death toll in the Monday Bombing in the vicinity of Mogadishu airport has increased to 21. Medical sources said four… Read more »

