23 July 2019

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Somalia: Kids Recruited By Rebels Receive Schooling

By Saad Muse

Mogadishu — THOUSANDS of children that have initially been forced out of education due to recruitment by terror groups, conflict and drought are to receive education following a new programme launched northeast of Somalia.

Non-governmental organisations - Education Cannot Wait and Save the Children- launched the programme at a cost of US$5,6 million (R78 million) to improve learning and wellbeing of children affected by crises in Puntland.

Many of these children are recovering from being recruited by al-Shabaab or have suffered significant psychological distress as a result of the on-going drought and conflict in the region.

Girls are especially at risk for gender-based violence and early marriage.

The programme puts special emphasis on reaching children with disabilities.

"It is our collective moral obligation to fulfil every child's right to education. Girls and boys in Puntland deserve no less," said Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait.

Said Abdullahi Deni, President of Puntland, said the programme was a new beginning for local children.

It is a critical part of the state's education in emergency strategy, which was finalised in December 2018.

"Puntland welcomes the new funds which bridge the humanitarian and developmental gaps within the education sector in the region," he said.

The funds cover $54,4 million (R758 million) required to implement the full programme over the next three years.

