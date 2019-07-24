Namibia: 'I Became Depressed Because of My Job'

WALKING into her first job was a dream come true for 21-year-old *Sandra until her mental health came crumbling down, as she was torn between her work and sanity.

Initially, it was an exciting time in Sandra's life. In April last year, the student took up an internship as a reporter for a weekly newspaper in Windhoek.

Among her friends and family, Sandra has always been known as someone full of life. But that seemed to change after she got this job.

The pressure to produce stories within tight deadlines, exceed expectations and working with difficult people pushed her to breaking point.

"It started off well," she remembered.

"But after a while, it just felt like the work environment was very demanding, I didn't set in comfortably," Sandra said.

When she took up the internship she expected some help from her senior colleagues to show her the ropes. But she says she was alienated.

She had difficulties in getting sources for stories and her boss would shout at her and pass negative judgements about her work. She felt she needed guidance, or at best, constructive criticism.

This "rough" treatment by her boss triggered anxiety in her. She felt very fragile.

"I was scared even to approach my superior because of the criticism I got when I did something wrong, and this drained my confidence. I feared that what I was doing was not enough or was not what they wanted. I tried hard to please them but did not know how because I did not know what they wanted," she added.

Two months into her internship, simple tasks became difficult to perform. At times anxiety would trigger cramps and at other times she would sweat and be "on edge" during diary meetings.

"I would make myself coffee just to take a break," she said "I just needed to walk or move about." "Am I doing things correctly, am I saying the right things?" she would ask herself.

"I became depressed because of my job, I did not want to wake up, I didn't want to go to work, I really wished I could fall into a coma because I didn't want to go there," she explained.

During her internship, she started drinking a lot to drown her sorrows and to deal with the sleepless nights she had started experiencing.

The impact of stress and anxiety later affected her energy levels throughout the day. Before lunch time, she would already feel tired.

"I knew that I was not okay and if I were to stay in that environment I would get worse, so I decided to quit [in September]," she said.

"It just got too demanding and I was unhappy," she recalled.

She does not regret leaving the somewhat depressing job although she says it was a learning curve.

Justicia Shipena, a journalist at the youth section of Namibia Media Holdings shared the same sentiments.

"As a journalist, you're sort of expected to be the one reporting on trauma, not the one suffering it yourself, hence people expect you to build a robust coping mechanism to deal with the emotional effects of one's line of work over time," she explained.

Speaking about the mental implications of being overworked, she said others who are vulnerable tend to suffer in silence, which puts a strain on them.

"The sad thing is that most journalists don't even see that they are falling into a cycle of depression. In an environment like the newsroom where senior journalists pay little heed to the emotional well-being of the next person, it is no wonder that so few come forward with their problems," she said.

Shellygan Pieterse, a journalist at the Namibia Press Agency can see why anyone would feel depressed when working under newsroom conditions.

"The newsroom is intense, especially when it comes to stop writing 'the good story' with all the necessary information in.

"As an intern, you want to establish yourself as a journalist who knows everything that is accurate and balanced," she added. Pieterse said the pressure can be overwhelming because interns are expected to be timeous.

"You can't work on a story for three weeks or even two days," she explained.

"To get all those things right in the first six months as a journalist its not easy," she stressed. She added that she is, however, grateful to be working in a supportive and uplifting environment at Nampa.

A TOXIC WORKSPACE

In 2019, CareerCast ranked four media-related jobs as the most stressful, with a news reporter's job ranked seventh out of 10.

According to a World Health Organisation information sheet for May, some jobs may carry a higher personal risk than others.

These include first responders and humanitarian workers, whose jobs can have an impact on their mental health.

Although work is good for mental health, the information sheet states that it can be a threat if the employee is in a negative working environment.

It highlighted that mental health often goes unaddressed in the workplace and the absence of team cohesion and social support may lead to depression and anxiety.

Unsuitable job content such as tasks that do not match the person's competencies or a high volume of workload also triggers mental health issues.

Stress may also lead to the abuse of alcohol or psychoactive drugs.

BEATING STRESS WITH EXERCISE

Although work-related stress is not always a bad thing, it can reduce productivity levels when it is not managed well. Physical and mental well-being stimulate and complement each other.

This is according to Windhoek based biokineticist Henry Bolshoff who believes that fitness and physical activity play a big role in a person's physical well-being.

Biokineticists are people who use exercise to strengthen the body and to help people do certain exercises correctly and effectively without exposing themselves to danger.

"People who are highly stressed tend to grab at something that gives them a quicker solution like tobacco and alcohol, gambling," he said.

He added that they also get tired quickly and do not eat properly, which results in a negative lifestyle spiral.

According to the specialist, fitness is seldom in their frame of mind.

"They spend time at work but they are not super productive because they are not focused. If you've got a healthy psyche you will tend to participate more in physical positive lifestyle behaviour," he added.

*Not her real name