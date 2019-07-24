24 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Masvingo Left With Two Months' Grazing Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tonderai Saharo

The devastating effects of the El Nino induced draught are beginning to take a toll on the country's pastures with Masvingo beef farmers at risk of losing their livestock due to fast depleting grazing land which experts fear could run out in the next two months.

Masvingo province is a naturally suitable livestock rearing area owing to its climate which is conducive for cattle.

It is a region that carries some of the country's largest cattle herds but the effects of recurrent draughts has left the province with depleted pastures while water bodies are also drying up.

The country received below average rainfall during the 2018/19 farming season.

Masvingo provincial beef producers' association chairman Robert Makado said the situation is now gloomy for farmers as the province is slowly running out of pastures and the situation has further affected the quality of beef being supplied to butcheries.

He urged farmers who no longer afford to buy supplementary feed for their livestock to immediately start destocking.

"80 percent of grazing land in the province is now in a poor condition and we are projecting that by early October, we could have run out of pastures and farmers are now at risk of losing their herds due to hunger.

"This is the time that farmers should start to sell their herds and remain with a manageable number as we are projecting to see cattle succumbing to hunger within the next two months," Makado said.

Livestock rearing plays a critical role in the country's gross domestic product and remains a major source of wealth and livelihood for the country's rural population.

Players in the livestock industry have over the years accused government of failing to introduce programmes aimed towards minimising the impact of drought on livestock.

Zimbabwe

Harare Seeks Govt Help As Water Situation Worsens

The Harare City Council has called on government to speed up the construction of Kunzvi and Musami Dams which… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Agribusiness
Climate
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.