16 July 2019

International Trade Centre (Geneva)

Guinea: Happyculture, an Innovative Approach to Beekeeping

Photo: Melissa Britz/allAfrica.com
Honey, honey, honey.

A new programme on modern beekeeping techniques to engage Guinean youth and revive the honey industry.

After spending nearly four years in Morocco looking for opportunities, a young Mamadou Cery Barry returned to his country, Guinea. Mamadou opted to pursue beekeeping on his farm in Ditinn, located within the municipality of Mamou in Middle Guinea.

In March, he attended a seven-month training programme on modern beekeeping offered by the HappyCulture programme, a joint initiative by ITC and local incubator Jatropha Hub. The programme delved into the construction and installation of modern beehives, latest honey producing and harvesting methods. Making sure that the bees were doing well, healthy and disease-free was also part of his training where he also learnt about the importance and working techniques of packaging and marketing.

"This training gives me the opportunity to significantly increase my income by becoming part of a new generation of modern beekeepers in Guinea. From now on, we will use modern tools and approaches for an improved harvest, top quality products and good environmental practices," described Mamadou.

Since its launch in March, the Happy Culture program has trained around 20 beekeepers in five partner farms located in Saala, Ditinn, Mamou (Middle Guinea) and Kindia (Lower Guinea).

"Assistance in the capacity building of our youth has helped increased employment opportunities for them in the Guinean agricultural sector. HappyCulture will eventually revive the beekeeping industry in the country, "said Alpha Bacar Barry, founder of the incubator Jatropha Hub.

Mamoudou and his fellow trainees will pass on their skills and training to youth interested in taking up beekeeping. Introduction to this specialised vocation provides an opportunity to him and many others run sustainable and profitable businesses, create jobs and protect biodiversity and the environment.

These interventions are implemented within the framework of the INTEGRA Program, which aims at creating economic opportunities for the Guinean youth. The programme is funded by the European Union.

