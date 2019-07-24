Cameroon-Turkey - Ambassador Ayse Saraç to Deepen Relations

The new Ambassador of Turkey to Cameroon presented his letters of credence to President Paul Biya on July 15, 2019.

Ambassador Ayse Saraç is expected to inject a special impetus to the cooperation ties between Cameroon and Turkey. President Paul Biya during a Unity Palace audience on Monday, July 15, 2019 received the letters of credence of Ayse Saraç in her capacity of the new Ambassador of Turkey to Cameroon. During her sojourn as the head of Turkey's diplomatic mission to Cameroon, she would add another touch to deepen the continuously growing bilateral relations. The veritable impetus to the relations was given by the two Heads of State during their exchange visits. President Abdullah Gül of Turkey paid a two-day official visit to Cameroon in March 2010 and President Paul Biya of Cameroon responded in an official visit to Turkey from March 25- 28, 2013. The predecessor of Ayse Saraç, Ambassador, Husnu Murat Ulku during his farewell audience at the Ministry of External Relations in December 2018 summed up bilateral relations between Cameroon and Turkey when he said, "We confirmed to each other that our partnership is strong, our relations are solid based on a true sense of brotherhood and solidarity." He said political dialogue had deepened between the two countries and concrete acts of solidarity manifested. He cited Turkey's support to resolve the tense security situation in Cameroon and rejoiced that Cameroon stood by Turkey during the foiled coup attempt in 2016. Economic and trade cooperation has been growing between the two countries with reports stating that Cameroon exports to Turkey include timber, textiles, petroleum and aluminum and Turkey is interested in Cameroon's gas. In the sports infrastructure domain, a Turkish company is constructing the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon's economic capital Douala. The Turkish Airlines fly to Cameroon's cities of Yaounde and Douala. In the educational sector, since 1992, many Cameroonian students are said to have benefitted from the Türkiye Scholarships and others are studying in Turkish universities through self-sponsor. Also, through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (T?KA), Turkey is providing development assistance to Cameroon in various domains. Turkish Maarif Foundation also has schools in Cameroon.