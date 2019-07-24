Sudan: Quotas Inappropriate for the Stage - NFC

Khartoum — Information secretary in National Front for Change (NFC), Hassan Abul-Hameed said that the quotas adopted by some forces of declaration of freedom and change do not appropriate this stage..

In a press statement to SUNA, Abdul-Hameed added that some of them(FFC) demanded positions in the sovereign councils and state governments , saying adopting quota is unuseful and it will complicate further the crisis.

He pointed out the political agreement was delayed due to such obstinacy , disclosing that the political agreement from the onset was defective , because it excluded considerable political forces at Sudanese political scene.

" We warn of exclusion and called for political consensus , because the stage does bear disputes and divisions" said the NFC information secretary.

He called the TMC and African Union to engage and consult the other political forces in formation of the interim period structures , pointing out that opportunity is still available.