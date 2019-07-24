23 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Taweel - Exit of UNAMID is Urgent and Necessary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Liberal National Independents Group, Osman Ibrahim al- Taweel, noted that the exit of the UNAMID Mission from Darfur is urgent and necessary on light of prevalence of security and peace in the region.

In statement to SUNA, he explained that the hand over of the UNAMID premises to the governments in Darfur in order to be used in the civilian sectore comes in the framework of implementation of the UN resolutions on the necessity of handing over of the mission's premises to the civilian institutions, and the commitment of the Transitional Military Council to its pledges in the two decesions of 202 and 203 concerning the allocation of the UNAMID Mission's premises in Darfur for civilian purposes.

He indicated that the peace and stability attained in Darfur requires the safely exit of the UNAMID Mission, regarding the end of the reasons of its existence, noting these premises would contribute to the improvement of the health, education and social services in Darfur five states.

Al- Taweel has lauded the level of understanding and coordination between the UN and the government of the Sudan to gurantee a safe exit for the UNAMID Mission, calling for the taking of the most benefit from these premises for the people of Darfur whom they suffered during the last period the complications of war.

Sudan

U.S. Envoy Lays Out Long Path to New Government

Sudan's path to a civilian government will be a long and complex one, says the United States' top envoy to the nation, a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.