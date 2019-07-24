Sudan: Al - Taweel - Exit of UNAMID is Urgent and Necessary

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Liberal National Independents Group, Osman Ibrahim al- Taweel, noted that the exit of the UNAMID Mission from Darfur is urgent and necessary on light of prevalence of security and peace in the region.

In statement to SUNA, he explained that the hand over of the UNAMID premises to the governments in Darfur in order to be used in the civilian sectore comes in the framework of implementation of the UN resolutions on the necessity of handing over of the mission's premises to the civilian institutions, and the commitment of the Transitional Military Council to its pledges in the two decesions of 202 and 203 concerning the allocation of the UNAMID Mission's premises in Darfur for civilian purposes.

He indicated that the peace and stability attained in Darfur requires the safely exit of the UNAMID Mission, regarding the end of the reasons of its existence, noting these premises would contribute to the improvement of the health, education and social services in Darfur five states.

Al- Taweel has lauded the level of understanding and coordination between the UN and the government of the Sudan to gurantee a safe exit for the UNAMID Mission, calling for the taking of the most benefit from these premises for the people of Darfur whom they suffered during the last period the complications of war.