Sudan: Alwttan Party - Army, Rif and NISS Guarant Transitional Period

Khartoum — Secretary General of Al-Watan Party, Abdul Aziz Al-Nur, affirmed their absolute confidence that the army, the Rapid Intervention Forces and the Natiional Intelligence and Security Forces (NISS) are the guarantors of the transitional period.

"We believe that the leaders of the armed forces, the RSF and NISS are the patriots who consider the concerns of the homeland" he said

Al-Watan Secretary-General called on all the Sudanese political forces to agree on the measures of the transitional period and to hold accountable all those who are guilty and bring them to the urgent trial, reiterating full confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the Sudanese judiciary.