Egypt: Presidency of the Republic Participates in Egypt's July Revolution Celebration

Khartoum — Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim affirmed that Sudan is steadily moving towards a broader democratic transformation that fulfill aspirations of the Sudanese people with its different affiliations and its legitimate ambitions to freedom, peace and justice.

Addressing a celebration organized by Egyptian embassy in Khartoum for commemorating the 67th anniversary of the 23 July revolution , Gen. Ibrahim lauded the Sudanese-Egyptian relations and level of cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

He stated that Sudan-Egypt relation characterized by specialty due to cultural , historic and geographical bonds, referring to Sudan army participation in October , 1973 war alongside the Egyptian army.

Gen. Ibrahim expressed appreciation of government and people of Sudan to government of Egypt for its support and standing alongside Sudan during this important period of its history.

The Secretary-General of Presidency of the Republic underscored resolve of Sudan's leadership to develop relation s between the two countries through reactivation of work of joint bilateral committees and continuation of meetings between senior officials in Sudan and Egypt.

He expressed appreciation of government and people of Sudan to Egyptian President, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi for his considerable efforts to boost relations between the two countries.

Egyptian ambassador to Sudan, Hussam Issa thanked the secretary-general of the Presidency of the Republic for attending celebrations commemorating Egypt National Day.