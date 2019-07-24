23 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Reform Now Calls TMC to Form Technocrats' Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Leading Member of Reform Now Dr. Usama Tawfig urged the Transitional Military council (TMC) in its status as responsible of maintaining security and stability in the country to form a government of technocrats and surpassed the political force that was negotiating for allocation of seats according to partisan basis.

Twafig said he was surprised why the" Revolutionary Front" demanded three seats in the Sovereign Council at time it was a key component in Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

He added that they had said previously and again that FFC did not make the revolution. On the contrary Tawfig said the revolution created FFC.

He cited that the Revolution broke out in December 19, 2018 whilst FFC proclaimed itself in early January, two weeks after the "Revolutionary Movement" and the martyrdom of 18 persons in Atbara, Port Sudan and Gedarif.

Sudan

U.S. Envoy Lays Out Long Path to New Government

Sudan's path to a civilian government will be a long and complex one, says the United States' top envoy to the nation, a… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.