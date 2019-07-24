Sudan: Reform Now Calls TMC to Form Technocrats' Government

Khartoum — Leading Member of Reform Now Dr. Usama Tawfig urged the Transitional Military council (TMC) in its status as responsible of maintaining security and stability in the country to form a government of technocrats and surpassed the political force that was negotiating for allocation of seats according to partisan basis.

Twafig said he was surprised why the" Revolutionary Front" demanded three seats in the Sovereign Council at time it was a key component in Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

He added that they had said previously and again that FFC did not make the revolution. On the contrary Tawfig said the revolution created FFC.

He cited that the Revolution broke out in December 19, 2018 whilst FFC proclaimed itself in early January, two weeks after the "Revolutionary Movement" and the martyrdom of 18 persons in Atbara, Port Sudan and Gedarif.