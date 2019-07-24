23 July 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Warsai Torch On Tour in Southern Region

Asmara — Warsai Torch is on tour in the Southern region marking the Silver Jubilee anniversary of the establishment of Sawa Military Training Center and the launching of the National Service Program. The Torch began its tour in the morning hours of 22 July from Mai-Idaga, Dekemhare sub-zone, where the last offensive for the total independence of Eritrea has been launched.

The Torch was handed over by veteran liberation fighters to members of the national service and was accorded warm welcome by the residents of Mai-Idaga and its environs.

In Dekemhare city, the Torch was accorded similar welcome by a number of students and residents of the city carrying the Eritrean flag. Speaking at the event, the administrator of Dekemhare sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Abera said the respect the Torch was accorded by the residents attests to the recognition that Sawa has played in safeguarding the national sovereignty and nation building process.

The Dekemhare residents on their part accompanied the Torch 3km until it was handed over to Dubarwa sub-zone where it was warmly welcomed by residents of Gergera, members of the Eritrean Defense Forces and Government employees.

The Torch will travel from Dubarwa to Mendefera today and on 24 July to Adi-Begio Front where members of the national service demonstrated heroic feat in foiling the TPLF aggression passing through the sub-zones of Emni-Haili and Adi-Quala.

