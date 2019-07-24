23 July 2019

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ex - Barca Kid Manneh Debuts in Poland

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian midfielder Alasana Manneh yesterday marked his debut for his new Poland Premier League club Gornik Zabrze.

The 21-year-old featured only for the first half before being subbed out for attacking playmaker Lukasz Wolsztynski in a game they drew one-all.

The Poles league is a new challenge for the Barcelona Gambian outcast whom the Spanish league champions opted not to hand a new contract upon completion of his two term loan spells at Bulgarian club Etar.

Gornik signed the central midfielder on a two-year deal running until June 2022 having passed a trial.

Manneh was fielded in an attacking role as opposed to the defensive role he is known for.

'Jungler' Admits Participating in the Execution of West African Nationals

Malick Jatta, a member of the redundant Junglers has admitted participating in the killing of foreign migrants sometime… Read more »

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

