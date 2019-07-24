Djibouti/Gambia: Gambia's CAF Opponents Djibouti Shock Somali in Friendly

Gambia's Caf 2021 preliminary opponents Djibouti yesterday got the better of Somali in a friendly game.

Djibouti is eyeing to take part in the CHAN -second best to the CAF Nations Cup in senior football - and have set about fine-tuning their preparations with test games to start with.

The Horn of Africa outfit managed to shock Somali with a lone goal enough to do the damage in a clash comprising only home-based players for both sides.

Djibouti are not expected to pose much of a problem for Gambia, which should it happen, could spell the end for Belgian Gambian gaffer Tom Saintfiet who is recently offered improved terms having pulled off decent results in the Caf 2019 qualifiers.