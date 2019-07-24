24 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Appoint More Youth As Ministers, Group Urges Buhari

Photo: Vanguard
Can these cabinet nominees take Nigeria to the next level?
By Kunle Sanni

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to include more youth in his cabinet as promised during his 2019 general election campaign.

The group said this in a statement signed by its president, Oladele Nihi.

The president on Tuesday forwarded the names of 43 ministerial nominees to the Senate assembly for consideration.

Mr Nihi said the group is currently "studying the names and ages of the minister nominees to confirm if President Buhari kept to the promises to include youths in his administration".

"We are reviewing the list to confirm if the president kept his promise he made during the campaign leading to the last general election of more inclusion of youths in his cabinet," he said.

The NYCN said it hoped a youth will emerge as Minister of Youths and Sports Development.

It added that anything short of this will be "rejected by the youths of Nigeria".

The previous sports minister, Solomon Dalung, 55-year-old, who hails from Plateau State, did not make the new list.

The omission of Mr Dalung's name from the list is already generating reactions on social media.

@AyinlaEgba said, "All sports lovers in Nigeria should organise thanksgiving service that the name "SOLOMON DALUNG" is not on the #MinisterList for the Next Level Ministers #MinisterList.

@Chxta said, "Everyone in a while, Buhari somehow manages to get it right. So long to Dalung and Shittu. Don't let the door hit you on your way out.

Mr Dalung in June, boasted "that no man born of a woman could stop him from being re-appointed as minister except God himself was against his return.'

