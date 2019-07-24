24 July 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Female Politicians Fault Buhari's Ministerial List of Seven Women

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Vanguard
Can these cabinet nominees take Nigeria to the next level?
By Ebuka Onyeji

The low representation of women in political office in Nigeria is set to continue with the next set of ministers.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent his ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Only seven women made the list of 43, about 16 per cent. This was no different from the six women out of 42 nominees appointed by President Buhari in 2015.

The new women nominees are: Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), a former finance minister; Paulen Talen (Plateau) a former deputy governor; Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), the Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD); and Maryam Katagun (Bauchi), Nigeria's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO.

Others are: Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), former All Progressives Congress (APC) women national leader; Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara), former federal lawmaker; and Sadiya Umar Faruk (Zamfara), the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs (NCFRMI).

Some advocates of women in politics described the development as a new height of misrepresentation when compared with the 49.4 per cent of Nigeria's population formed by women.

"Women have once again been marginalised", said Mercy Ayodele, a former governorship candidate in Osun State.

"The highest people that vote are women. But when it comes to sharing positions, we take the back seat. We suggested a minimum of 15 women in that list."

More on This

Ordeal of Women in Politics in Nigeria

There has been a visible increase in efforts towards bridging inequalities between men and women in the political space across the globe but Nigeria has kept falling short even when women constitute almost half of the voting population.

Of the 84 million registered voters in the 2019 election, women accounted for almost 40 million (47. 14 per cent).

Even with increased commitments geared towards improving female political participation ahead of this year's polls, women still had a poor outing.

An analysis by PREMIUM TIMES and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) showed that the number of women elected to public offices in Nigeria did not increase after this year's election. Instead, there was a decline from previous outings since the inception of the fourth republic.

A 2019 report by the International Republic Institue (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) revealed that the Nigerian Senate has the lowest rate of women's legislative participation in Sub-Saharan African.

Promise and Fail?

With their poor outing at the polls, female political advocates started campaigning for appointments at the state and federal level.

"The president in setting up his next cabinet should compensate women by giving them nothing less than 35 per cent positions", Ebere Ifendu, president Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) had said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES few weeks after the February 23 general elections.

"During campaigns, he went around talking about affirmative right action. He made open declaration supporting affirmative and we need to hold him to account."

The 35 per cent Affirmation Action bill was introduced in 2017 but was rejected by the 8th National Assembly.

President Buhari had promised in his campaigns to implement the 35 per cent national gender policy in his appointments.

The policy commits to affirmative action and requires that women fill 35 per cent of elective and appointed positions.

"16.3 per cent representation is abysmal", Ndi Kato, a 28-year-old female politician said on Tuesday. "It shows that this government has no regard for women.

"We have an abundance of qualified women and we have been advocating throughout the process of selecting ministers. The disrespect of tossing women's request like it doesn't matter is traumatic."

Salma Anas-Kolo, a former Borno State commissioner for health, also expressed disappointment at the ministerial nominees' list.

"We expected at least 35 per cent of the ministerial appointees to be women. However, I am happy with the caliber of women appointed and I wish to congratulate them."

More on This

Appoint More Youth As Ministers, Group Urges Buhari

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to include more youth in his… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Women
West Africa
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Zari Says 'I Do' To King Bae in a Low-Key Wedding
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Rwanda President's Only Daughter Weds
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Buhari Sends Ministerial List to Senate - Who Made the Cut?
Zari Keen to Have More Children
Zari Keen to Have More Children

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.